Haryana: Six drown while immersing Ganesh idols in separate incidents2 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 06:57 AM IST
Six people died in Haryana after drowning whole immersing Ganesh idols after the conclusion of Ganapati festival
Six people died in two separate incidents in Haryana after drowning while immersing Ganesh idols after the conclusion of the Ganapati festival in the state. While four youths drowned in a canal in Mahendragarh, two died of drowning in the Yamuna river in Sonipat district.