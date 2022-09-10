Six people died in two separate incidents in Haryana after drowning while immersing Ganesh idols after the conclusion of the Ganapati festival in the state. While four youths drowned in a canal in Mahendragarh, two died of drowning in the Yamuna river in Sonipat district.

In Mahendragarh, when a group was trying to immerse a 7-foot-tall Ganesh idol, nine people were swept away due to the water currents in the canal. Following the incident, the district administration launched a rescue operation with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

While four died due to drowning, others were rescued and were hospitalized.

"Around 20-22 people had gone to a canal near village Jhagadoli in Mahendragarh for Ganesh idol immersion. During which many of them drowned in the river. As of now, 4 boys have lost their lives and 4 have been rescued safely," said Mahendragarh DC JK Abhir.

Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his condolences to the family members of the dead.

"The news of the untimely death of many people due to drowning during Ganpati immersion in Mahendragarh and Sonipat districts is heart-wrenching. We all stand with families of the dead in this difficult time. The NDRF team has saved many people from drowning, I pray for their speedy recovery," Khattar tweeted in Hindi.





महेंद्रगढ़ और सोनीपत जिले में गणपति विसर्जन के दौरान नहर में डूबने से कई लोगों की असामयिक मृत्यु का समाचार हृदयविदारक है।



इस कठिन समय में हम सभी मृतकों के परिजनों के साथ खड़े हैं।



NDRF की टीम ने कई लोगों को डूबने से बचा लिया है, मैं उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) September 9, 2022

3 arrested for trying to sell infant in Haryana

A team of Haryana Chief Minister Flying Squad caught three members of a gang on Friday while they were trying to sell a six-month-old girl in Faridabad. The police informed that the accused take babies from poor families under the pretext of raising them, but instead sell them for lakhs of rupees.

An FIR has been registered at Sarai Khwaja police station and the accused Anita, Meenu and Deepak, all residents of Delhi are now arrested.

"We will take the accused on remand after producing them before a city court," said Sub-Inspector Satbir Singh, head of the raiding party.

With Inputs from PTI.