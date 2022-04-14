Haryana: Students of classes 10-12 to get free tablets, internet data in May

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Haryana government will provide free tablets to the students of classes 10-12 in May, with preloaded content and free internet data, said state education minster Kanwar Pal on Thursday.
The devices will also have personalised and adaptive learning software.
Replying to a question raised in the budget session of the Haryana Assembly last month, Kanwar Pal had said digital materials, e-books, test videos and study materials related to the class-wise syllabus in government schools will be available on the tablets which will be given to the students.
The scheme aims to bridge the gap in digital learning for most of the students studying in government schools who are from economically weaker and deprived sections and are unable to afford devices like smartphones and tablets.
A meeting of the high-powered purchase committee chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar earlier in the day approved the procurement of personalised and adaptive learning software costing more than ₹5 crore for the higher classes.
"Besides this, the procurement of around five lakh data SIM cards, costing ₹47 crore, was also approved by the committee. These SIM cards, to be inserted into the tablets, will have a daily data limit of 2 GB. Also, in the month of May, around 2.5 lakh tabs will be distributed to students studying in classes 10-12," said Pal.
The minister had in May 2021 said that the state government will distribute 8.6 lakh tablets for free to school students for online education.
