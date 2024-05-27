Haryana summer vacation: Vacation declared in schools from THIS date due to heatwave in India
Haryana summer vacation: Due to a red alert for a heatwave, the Haryana government has announced summer vacations for all schools in the state.
Amid red alert warning issued for heatwave in the state, the Haryana government has announced summer vacation in all government and private schools from tomorrow i.e. May 28. As per media reports, the schools will reopen on July 1. Notably, earlier, the summer vacation in the state was scheduled from 1-30 June, but how has been preponed from May 28.
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!