Haryana summer vacation: Vacation declared in schools from THIS date due to heatwave in India
BackBack

Haryana summer vacation: Vacation declared in schools from THIS date due to heatwave in India

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Haryana summer vacation: Due to a red alert for a heatwave, the Haryana government has announced summer vacations for all schools in the state.

Haryana summer vacation: The summer vacation in the state was scheduled from 1-30 June, but how has been preponed from May 28Premium
Haryana summer vacation: The summer vacation in the state was scheduled from 1-30 June, but how has been preponed from May 28

Amid red alert warning issued for heatwave in the state, the Haryana government has announced summer vacation in all government and private schools from tomorrow i.e. May 28. As per media reports, the schools will reopen on July 1. Notably, earlier, the summer vacation in the state was scheduled from 1-30 June, but how has been preponed from May 28. 

Published: 27 May 2024, 02:04 PM IST
