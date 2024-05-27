Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Haryana summer vacation: Vacation declared in schools from THIS date due to heatwave in India

Haryana summer vacation: Vacation declared in schools from THIS date due to heatwave in India

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Haryana summer vacation: Due to a red alert for a heatwave, the Haryana government has announced summer vacations for all schools in the state.

Haryana summer vacation: The summer vacation in the state was scheduled from 1-30 June, but how has been preponed from May 28

Amid red alert warning issued for heatwave in the state, the Haryana government has announced summer vacation in all government and private schools from tomorrow i.e. May 28. As per media reports, the schools will reopen on July 1. Notably, earlier, the summer vacation in the state was scheduled from 1-30 June, but how has been preponed from May 28.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.