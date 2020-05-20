CHANDIGARH : Haryana government on Wednesday took back its decision to ply inter-state buses but said its buses will continue to run within the state.

The decision came after Home minister Anil Vij met Chief Minister M L Khattar and told him that it will be difficult to keep a check as there is high possibility of COVID-19 infection spreading once people freely travel from one state to the other.

"I met the chief minister here and I also wrote to him on Tuesday stating that we are not prepared to run inter-state buses," Vij, who is also the health minister, told the media here.

Vij said he told the CM that it would not be possible to test so many people or quarantine them and also pointed out that the number of cases were high in some neighbouring states like Delhi.

The minister told Khattar that it would be quite difficult to keep a check and infection could spread.

"I told the CM that we should not ply inter-state buses. I also told him that in Delhi alone, there are so many cases, how can we manage and prevent infection.

"He (CM) agreed to my suggestion and now Haryana will not run inter-state buses. The chief minister also gave necessary instructions to the state's Transport department in this regard," Vij said.

However, Haryana Roadways buses will continue to run within the state, he said.

The move, to resume bus travel to various states, came after Khattar's announcement on Monday that inter-state bus travel to and from Haryana will resume.

After the announcement, the Haryana government had written to the transport departments of at least six states and two Union territories, seeking their consent to start inter-state bus services on 12 select routes.

