NEW DELHI : A roadside tea seller in Haryana's Kurukshetra got the shock of his life when he visited a bank branch to apply for a loan. Under severe financial stress due to loss of business during Covid lockdown, Rajkumar was told that he is already a defaulter of ₹50 crore loan.

"I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is bad due to COVID. The bank rejected it saying I already have a debt of ₹50 crore. I don't know how it is possible," Rajkumar told news agency ANI.

He said he never took a loan from the bank. "I don't know who got the loan in my name and when," the tea vendor said adding that he wanted to start a new business for which he went to get the loan.

Rajkumar had gone to the bank with his documents, including Aadhaar card, after which bank officials told him after checking the records that he is a defaulter and so his loan amount would not be processed.

