Home >News >India >Haryana tea seller gets 50 crore shock after applying for a bank loan
It appears that someone misused or forged his documents to get a bank loan.

Haryana tea seller gets 50 crore shock after applying for a bank loan

1 min read . 01:28 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The tea seller says he never applied for a bank loan before
  • His business was affected due to Covid and he now wants to start a new business with fresh capital

A roadside tea seller in Haryana's Kurukshetra got the shock of his life when he visited a bank branch to apply for a loan. Under severe financial stress due to loss of business during Covid lockdown, Rajkumar was told that he is already a defaulter of 50 crore loan.

"I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is bad due to COVID. The bank rejected it saying I already have a debt of 50 crore. I don't know how it is possible," Rajkumar told news agency ANI.

He said he never took a loan from the bank. "I don't know who got the loan in my name and when," the tea vendor said adding that he wanted to start a new business for which he went to get the loan.

Rajkumar had gone to the bank with his documents, including Aadhaar card, after which bank officials told him after checking the records that he is a defaulter and so his loan amount would not be processed.

