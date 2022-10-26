In a bid to reduce air pollution by encouraging farmers to sell their crop residue, the Haryana government is planning to announce a minimum support price(MSP) on stubble, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday.

The Haryana Chief Minister also added that the number of stubble-burning cases has reduced substantially in the state. Currently, farmers can sell their crop residue at a rate of ₹1,000 per acre. The rate will help the farmers in selling the crop residue to refineries and other industries, added Manohar Lal Khattar.

Clearing his stance on decreasing the air pollution, Manohar Lal Khattar informed that his government is “very serious" about the issue. "We have succeeded in putting a check on stubble burning with cooperation from farmers by providing financial help to them and making them aware of its harmful effects.", he added.

In addition to that, he said that the government is mulling to announce an MSP on stubble and is also formulating a plan to buy the stubble from farmers and supply it to the industries for their use.

It is worth noting that there are studies that show the high contribution of stubble burning making Delhi's air unbreathable and highly polluted during Diwali and the rest of the winter season.

The study conducted by Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) regards stubble burning as a prime factor behind the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

In addition to CREA's study, a recent research finding of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), says that the contribution of stubble burning increased by 10 per cent in Delhi's air pollution after Diwali.

"The share of PM2.5 in Delhi's air has increased which is indicative of contribution from firecrackers and stubble burning," said Gufran Beig, Chair Professor, National Institute of Advanced Studies, Indian Institute of Science.

However, there is a good news. The SAFAR study also said that even though the contribution of stubble burning has increased to its highest near Diwali, but its overall annual contribution is still lesser than what it used to be in past years. Stubble burning's contribution was 25 per cent in 2020 and 19 per cent in 2019.

