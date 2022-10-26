Haryana to announce MSP on stubble to reduce their burning2 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 08:48 PM IST
Haryana government is planning to announce MSP on stubble to check its burning and ultimate contribution in air pollution
Haryana government is planning to announce MSP on stubble to check its burning and ultimate contribution in air pollution
In a bid to reduce air pollution by encouraging farmers to sell their crop residue, the Haryana government is planning to announce a minimum support price(MSP) on stubble, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday.