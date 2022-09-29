Haryana to develop 10,000 acres safari, park, largest in the world2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 06:26 PM IST
Haryana will develop the world's largest jungle safari park in the Aravalli range spanning 10,000 acres
A statement released by the state government on Thursday stated that Haryana will create the largest jungle safari park in the world in the Aravalli range. The 10,000-acre safari park will cover Gurugram and Nuh districts.