Haryana to enact law for making protesters pay for damage to public property
Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar speaks to media at Civil Lines, in Gurugram on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar speaks to media at Civil Lines, in Gurugram on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Haryana to enact law for making protesters pay for damage to public property

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 10:02 PM IST ANI

Talking to media after his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Khattar said he informed the Minister about Dharnas and Maha Panchayats organised by farmers in the state

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said his government is planning to bring a law under which protesters will have to pay for the damage to public properties during any protest.

Talking to media after his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Khattar said he informed the Minister about Dharnas and Maha Panchayats organised by farmers in the state.

"We talked about party matters. We also talked about the farmers' protest and I gave the Home Minister all the information that I had about dharnas and Kisan Maha Panchayats in the state," said Khattar.

When asked if he also talked about his government's proposed law against protestors, Haryana CM said, "No, we have not talked about the laws. We have been planning to bring this law even before the farmers' movement started. Once Supreme Court in its decision had said that nobody had the right to vandalise public property, and we are bringing a law under which people have to pay for damage to public property,"

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

