Haryana to enact law for making protesters pay for damage to public property

When asked if he also talked about his government's proposed law against protestors, Haryana CM said, "No, we have not talked about the laws. We have been planning to bring this law even before the farmers' movement started. Once Supreme Court in its decision had said that nobody had the right to vandalise public property, and we are bringing a law under which people have to pay for damage to public property,"

