Haryana to float global tenders to procure COVID-19 vaccines

Global tenders would be floated by the Haryana government for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that all those above 18 in the state are inoculated, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday.

During the past few weeks, COVID cases in Haryana have witnessed a surge. The number of total active cases in the state, as on May 12, were 1,07,058.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have already opted for global tenders to meet their needs.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), are currently being used in India's inoculation drive against coronavirus.

