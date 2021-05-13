Subscribe
Home >News >India >Haryana to float global tenders to procure COVID-19 vaccines

Haryana to float global tenders to procure COVID-19 vaccines

A medic prepares to administer a dose of an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
1 min read . 11:00 AM IST Staff Writer

  • States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have already opted for global tenders to meet their needs.

Global tenders would be floated by the Haryana government for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that all those above 18 in the state are inoculated, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday.

In a tweet, Vij said, “Haryana will float Global tenders to purchase Corona Vaccine for people of Haryana so that free vaccination could be provided to every 18 citizens of the State at the earliest".

During the past few weeks, COVID cases in Haryana have witnessed a surge. The number of total active cases in the state, as on May 12, were 1,07,058.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have already opted for global tenders to meet their needs.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), are currently being used in India's inoculation drive against coronavirus.

