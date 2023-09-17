Haryana to give ₹50,000 for daughters of industrial workers pursuing higher education to buy electric two-wheelers1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 07:16 PM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also made announcement to increase the scholarship amount for the children of industrial workers
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday announced that the state government will grant ₹50,000 to daughters of industrial workers pursuing higher education to purchase electric two-wheelers during an event at Palwal, PTI reported.
