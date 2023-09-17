Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday announced that the state government will grant ₹50,000 to daughters of industrial workers pursuing higher education to purchase electric two-wheelers during an event at Palwal, PTI reported.

The move will promote mobility and enable the daughters of industrial workers to be independent, Khattar said while speaking at Shri Vishwakarma Skill University in Palwal.

The Haryana chief minister also made announcement to increase the scholarship amount for the children of industrial workers. They will receive identical scholarship amounts with immediate effect, the report said

Scholarships ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹21,000 will be provided to students from Class 9 to various degree and postgraduate programmes. Earlier, these scholarships ranged from ₹5,000 to ₹7,000 for students of classes 9 and 10 and ₹11,000 to ₹16,000 for those enrolled in degree programmes.

To mark Vishwakarma Jayanti and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, the Haryana chief minister unveiled a series of welfare measures aimed at improving the lives of industrial workers and their families, the report said.

Khattar also increased the financial assistance to workers to purchase bicycles, the grant amount was raised from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000. He also hiked the financial assistance from ₹3,500 to ₹4,500 for the women workers for purchasing sewing machines.

In a bid to enhance health care accessibility, the chief minister announced to establish ESI (Employees State Insurance) dispensaries in Fatehabad and Harsaru, Kadipur, and Wazirabad of Gurugram district. Additionally, ECG facilities will be made available at all ESI dispensaries across Haryana.

To ensure safe and affordable housing options to workers frequently migrating for employment, the chief minister announced that the government will provide 500 flats each in Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat and Yamunanagar districts in the first phase.

The Shri Vishwakarma Skill University will also launch the Guru Shishya Kaushal Samman Yojana to identify and certify the skill potential of 25,000 craftspeople, artisans and informal sector workers, Khattar announced.

This initiative aims to promote skills-based apprenticeship training, benefiting 75,000 youngsters. Successful trainees will receive certificates, paving the way for higher salaries, self-employment and entrepreneurship. The scheme, spanning five years, is estimated to cost ₹208.66 crore, Khattar added.