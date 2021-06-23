CHANDIGARH : The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana on Wednesday said it will give a cash amount of ₹6 crore to sportspersons from the state who will win a gold medal in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh further announced a cash amount of ₹4 crore for silver and ₹2.50 crore for bronze winners in the upcoming Olympics.

The minister said the state government has provided ₹5 lakh to each 30 players who are taking part in the Olympics as a preparation amount.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, to encourage youngsters to take sports as a career, announced to give government jobs to medal winners at international events.

The chief minister further said besides getting government jobs in the Sports Department, the international level medal winners would be appointed on deputation in Education and other government departments.

Khattar pointed out that the state government has already formulated a policy to promote sports. And under this policy, along with 3% reservation, his government is also providing state jobs according to the medals won by the sportspersons.

