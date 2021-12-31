Haryana to impose night curfew on Dec 31, amid Covid-19 scare. Read here

In an attempt to provide safety during the New Year celebrations amid mounting Covid-19 cases, Haryana government said that there will be a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am to stop people from roaming outside except in case of essential services.

Preet Pal, Gurugram ACP said, “as per the govt's order, there will be a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, and hence people will not be allowed to roam outside except in essential services. We request people to follow the guidelines and celebrate the New Year at their homes."

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 23 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Thursday, its highest daily spike so far, pushing their tally to 37 in the state, prompting Health Minister Anil Vij to ask the chief secretary to ban big processions, rallies and gatherings in the wake of the rising cases.

Of these 37 cases, 12 are active while the rest have been discharged, the health department's daily bulletin said.

In view of a rise in Omicron cases in the state, the Haryana government has imposed a night curfew and restriction on gatherings from Saturday.

Asked about more steps being taken in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases and of the new variant being detected in the state, Vij said he has written to the chief secretary that all kinds of rallies, big processions and gatherings should be banned.

"I wrote a letter to the chief secretary that keeping in view the rise in cases, all kinds of big processions, rallies and big gatherings should be banned," he told reporters here.

Speaking to reporters in Yamunanagar, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said government school teachers who have so far not taken even one dose of the Covid vaccine will be marked as absent from duty.

Vij said the spread of the virus can be checked with people's cooperation, and all those eligible must get themselves vaccinated. People must wear masks, follow social distancing norms and avoid large gatherings, he added.

Among other restrictions the Haryana government has imposed to check the spread of the virus is a ban on those eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets among other crowded places from January 1.

Meanwhile, the state continued to register a surge in Covid-19 cases, with 300 new infections being reported on Thursday, 180 of them from Gurugram alone. Faridabad and Panchkula reported 44 and 20 new infections respectively.

However, no fresh fatality due to the viral disease was reported in the state. The total Covid-19 case count now stands at 7,73,361 in the state, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,063.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state has almost doubled in three days, from 536 on Monday to 1,047 on Thursday, while 7,62,228 patients have recuperated, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate was recorded at 98.56 per cent.

