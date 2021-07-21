OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Haryana records 3 new fatalities, 35 fresh cases

Haryana on Wednesday reported three Covid-related deaths, taking the toll to 9,611 while 35 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,69,640, according to the Health Department's daily bulletin.

The latest deaths were reported from Bhiwani, Panipat and Hisar districts, it said.

Of the fresh cases, 12 cases were from Gurgaon and four each from Palwal, Karnal and Faridabad, among others.

There are 789 active cases in the state, while 7,59,240 people have recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate was 98.65 per cent, the bulletin said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout