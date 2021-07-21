Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Haryana records 3 new fatalities, 35 fresh cases

COVID-19: Haryana records 3 new fatalities, 35 fresh cases

A healthcare workers takes a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 test in Haryana
1 min read . 10:43 PM IST PTI

The latest deaths were reported from Bhiwani, Panipat and Hisar districts

Haryana on Wednesday reported three Covid-related deaths, taking the toll to 9,611 while 35 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,69,640, according to the Health Department's daily bulletin.

The latest deaths were reported from Bhiwani, Panipat and Hisar districts, it said.

Of the fresh cases, 12 cases were from Gurgaon and four each from Palwal, Karnal and Faridabad, among others.

There are 789 active cases in the state, while 7,59,240 people have recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate was 98.65 per cent, the bulletin said.

