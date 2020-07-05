Haryana to install 30 lakh smart power meters with pre-paid, post-paid facility

Haryana is planning to install 30 lakh smart meters in homes and other installations of electricity consumers in the state by 2024. Haryana's Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala made the announcement on Saturday.

The minister provided some interesting details about these new smart meters. The smart power meters can be monitored even by consumers’ mobile phones. The meters are of both pre-paid and post-paid varieties and can be recharged like mobile phones as and when needed.

According to PTI report, Chautala said these are hi-tech gadgets, equipped with the latest technology and the control of each metre will remain with the power corporations. He also claimed that these metres cannot be tampered with

He claimed that the government has already installed 1.5 lakh meters in Gurgaon alone. A total target of 10 lakh smart meters has been set up for the first phase. The target will be increased to install 20 lakh smart meters in the second phase, he added.

“Around 10 lakh smart metres will be installed in the state in the first phase, for which the Central Government will give an assistance of ₹780 crore to Haryana. The state will have to spend the balance ₹820 crore," he said.

The Minsiter had raised the issue of installing smart meters in the state during a video conference with Union Minister of Power R K Singh on Friday. Chief ministers of three states and power ministers of remaining states were present as well.

The Union minister had appreciated Haryana for reducing the transmission loss from 30.2% to 17.4%, according to a state government release.

With inputs from PTI

