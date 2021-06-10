Haryana to launch third round of COVID-19 sero survey on June 15

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The third round of sero survey will be launched in Haryana by the Health Minister Anil Vij to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 antibodies in the community, especially in children aged 6-17, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday. It will be launched on on June 15, an official said adding, all necessary preparations in this regard have already been made.

The aim of this round of sero survey is to identify the impact of the second wave of COVID-19. Children aged six and above have also been included in the study to assess seroprevalence in them, Arora said in a statement.

The study will also collect data to know the effect and efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine besides helping the government in planning and strengthening paediatric services, including the establishment and upscaling of intensive care units.

The state has already conducted two rounds of sero surveys, the first in August 2020 wherein seroprevalence of COVID- 19 was found to be 8 per cent and the second round was conducted in October, wherein seroprevalence of COVID-19 was found to be 14.8 per cent in the whole state.

Sero survey or seroprevalence studies are based on the analysis of antibodies collected through blood sample collection.

Haryana COVID update

Sirsa reported 64 fresh cases, and Palwal and Fatehabad 42 each, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Of the latest deaths, four each were reported from Hisar and Panipat and three each from Gurgaon, Sirsa and Fatehabad.

There are 6,365 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. So far, 7,49,407 people have recovered from the disease and the state has a recovery rate of 98.01 per cent, the bulletin said.

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}