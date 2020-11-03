Haryana to open colleges, universities from 16 November

Haryana to open colleges, universities from 16 November1 min read . 06:57 AM IST
If a student needs to clarify his doubts he can visit the college keeping in mind the norms of social distancing
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
If a student needs to clarify his doubts he can visit the college keeping in mind the norms of social distancing
Haryana Government has decided to open government colleges and universities from November 16 while online classes have started from Monday, an official spokesperson said.
Haryana Government has decided to open government colleges and universities from November 16 while online classes have started from Monday, an official spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said that in view of the needs of students studying in colleges and universities, the state government has decided to open government, government-aided, and private colleges and universities from November 16, 2020, with standard operating procedures to be followed.
The spokesperson said that in view of the needs of students studying in colleges and universities, the state government has decided to open government, government-aided, and private colleges and universities from November 16, 2020, with standard operating procedures to be followed.
He said that academic staff will be present in the institutions. If a student needs to clarify his doubts he can visit the college keeping in mind the norms of social distancing and following the guidelines of COVID-19.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.