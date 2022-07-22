Home / News / India / Haryana to recruit 2,000 special police officers to overcome shortage of cops
Haryana to recruit 2,000 special police officers to overcome shortage of cops
2 min read.06:13 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
Ex-servicemen from the army and Central Armed Police Forces, former constables of the Haryana Armed Police and now disbanded Haryana State Industrial Security Force will be given priority
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Haryana government has decided to recruit 2,000 special police officers (SPOs) to overcome shortage of policemen.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Haryana government has decided to recruit 2,000 special police officers (SPOs) to overcome shortage of policemen.
The cabinet on Thursday decided that ex-servicemen from the army and Central Armed Police Forces, former constables of the Haryana Armed Police and now disbanded Haryana State Industrial Security Force will be given priority.
The cabinet on Thursday decided that ex-servicemen from the army and Central Armed Police Forces, former constables of the Haryana Armed Police and now disbanded Haryana State Industrial Security Force will be given priority.
The state government's decision came after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The state government's decision came after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Amid a vacancy for 11,664 posts of constables in the police department, the recruitment of these SPOs will play a pivotal role in strengthening the state police force, as per an official statement.
Amid a vacancy for 11,664 posts of constables in the police department, the recruitment of these SPOs will play a pivotal role in strengthening the state police force, as per an official statement.
The statement further said that the SPOs will be employed for a year or up to the date of appointment of people on regular basis, whichever is earlier, and their minimum educational qualification would be 10+2.
The statement further said that the SPOs will be employed for a year or up to the date of appointment of people on regular basis, whichever is earlier, and their minimum educational qualification would be 10+2.
The SPOs who will be selected through an interview by a board headed by the district superintendent of police, will be eligible for ex-gratia compensation in case of death or disability or injury while performing the duties, subject to certain conditions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The SPOs who will be selected through an interview by a board headed by the district superintendent of police, will be eligible for ex-gratia compensation in case of death or disability or injury while performing the duties, subject to certain conditions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to officials, the SPOs shall not be posted in their home police stations but, as far as possible, they will be posted in the police stations adjoining their place of residence. Those who would be willing to be posted in other districts will be posted accordingly, they added.
According to officials, the SPOs shall not be posted in their home police stations but, as far as possible, they will be posted in the police stations adjoining their place of residence. Those who would be willing to be posted in other districts will be posted accordingly, they added.
The officials further stated that members of Scheduled Castes and backward classes shall eb given Adequate representation in accordance with the the state government policy
The recruits will undergo a 15-day capsule course to reorient themselves to the needs of the police department, they said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The recruits will undergo a 15-day capsule course to reorient themselves to the needs of the police department, they said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As per the official statement, the SPOs will have the same powers, privileges and immunities and will be liable to the same duties and responsibilities and be subject to the same authorities as a police officer.
As per the official statement, the SPOs will have the same powers, privileges and immunities and will be liable to the same duties and responsibilities and be subject to the same authorities as a police officer.
Moreover, the police department has received approval for filling up vacancies for the 5,000 posts of male constables (general duty) by direct recruitment through Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the same is under process, added the statement.
Moreover, the police department has received approval for filling up vacancies for the 5,000 posts of male constables (general duty) by direct recruitment through Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the same is under process, added the statement.