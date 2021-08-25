The state education minister also said that the students of these classes would be allowed to come to the school with the prior permission of their parents according to the letter issued by the Centre.
Meanwhile, Haryana on Tuesday reported one death due to Covid-19 and 18 new infections, taking the state’s infection count to 7,70,380, a Health Department bulletin said.
Till now, 9,669 have died from Covid-19 in the state.
As per the bulletin, the fresh death was reported from Bhiwani district.
Seven cases surfaced in Gurgaon and three in the Fatehabad district.