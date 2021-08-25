The Haryana government has decided to reopen schools from 1 September for classes 4 and 5 in all government and private schools in the state.

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal informed that the classes will be organised for these students while strictly following the SOPs issued by the department.

The state education minister also said that the students of these classes would be allowed to come to the school with the prior permission of their parents according to the letter issued by the Centre.

Meanwhile, Haryana on Tuesday reported one death due to Covid-19 and 18 new infections, taking the state’s infection count to 7,70,380, a Health Department bulletin said.

Till now, 9,669 have died from Covid-19 in the state.

As per the bulletin, the fresh death was reported from Bhiwani district.

Seven cases surfaced in Gurgaon and three in the Fatehabad district.

The total active cases in the state are 664.

So far, 7,60,047 people have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 98.66%.

