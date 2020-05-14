Haryana to restart bus services in select routes from tomorrow

NEW DELHI : To spur economic and other activities during the third phase of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the Haryana government has decided to resume public transport buses in the state from tomorrow in select routes. This will help people stranded within the state due to lockdown, an official said on Thursday.

Stating that the government is doing it on an experimental basis, Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar said his government will not lower its guard and will not hesitate in imposing stricter curbs if things don't go as planned.

The buses will ply only within the state and will not operate in areas severely affected with Covid-19. Those willing to travel can buy online tickets through the portal hartrans.gov.in. Bus routes include Panchkula, Ambala, Sirsa, Mahendragarh, Narnaul, etc.

The buses will operate from the state transport bus stands to the scheduled bus stands. No passengers will be allowed to board or disembark the bus within the journey.

The buses passing through Covid-19 affected districts will pass through a bypass or flyovers. A maximum of 30 passengers with onboard will be allowed by following social distancing norms. Thermal screening of passengers will be done before entering the bus stand.

Wearing of masks will be mandatory, without which they will not be allowed to board the bus.

If the bus movement is not possible on any route due to any reason, the bus will be cancelled and passengers will be informed two hours before the scheduled time of departure. The fare will be refunded accordingly, a government spokesperson said.

Khattar said that easing restrictions does not mean that the government will lower the guard. The lockdown will remain, strictness will be there, things like sanitisation, social distancing, wearing masks, and full restrictions in containment zones will remain in place, he said.

“All the activities which have or are restarting will be conditional, like if some problems emerge, then we will not hesitate to impose restrictions again," he said.

