Haryana to start inter-state bus service for commuters

NEW DELHI : The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana on Tuesday said it has decided to start bus services on various routes for commuters to travel from one state to another.

The Khattar government said it has written to the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and the Union Territory of Chandigarh so that the buses can move in respective states without any restriction.

हरियाणा सरकार ने यात्रियों को आवागमन की सुविधा देने के उद्देश्य से अंतरराज्यीय बस सेवा शुरू करने का निर्णय लिया है।



इस संबंध में सरकार ने उत्तर प्रदेश, राजस्थान, पंजाब, हिमाचल प्रदेश, मध्य प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, दिल्ली और यूटी चंडीगढ़ को सहमति के लिए पत्र लिखा है। pic.twitter.com/TIFGH9dFwB — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) May 19, 2020

The central government on Sunday extended the ongoing COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown till May 31, but with a set of new relaxations in restrictions commencing from Monday.

The home ministry has also given powers to state governments and UTs demarcate areas in green, orange and red zones, which would allow them to start activities except in containment zones.

As per the guidelines, "all other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier."

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated