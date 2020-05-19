Subscribe
Home > News > India > Haryana to start inter-state bus service for commuters
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana to start inter-state bus service for commuters

1 min read . 06:43 PM IST Edited By Deepak Upadhyay

Haryana government said it has written to UP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and the Union Territory of Chandigarh so that the bus service can be started

NEW DELHI : The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana on Tuesday said it has decided to start bus services on various routes for commuters to travel from one state to another.

The Khattar government said it has written to the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and the Union Territory of Chandigarh so that the buses can move in respective states without any restriction.

The central government on Sunday extended the ongoing COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown till May 31, but with a set of new relaxations in restrictions commencing from Monday.

The home ministry has also given powers to state governments and UTs demarcate areas in green, orange and red zones, which would allow them to start activities except in containment zones.

As per the guidelines, "all other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier."

