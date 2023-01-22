Haryana: Two killed, two other injured after chemical tanker in Panipat explodes1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 04:59 AM IST
- According to Sadar's Station House Officer (SHO), the two injured persons were undergoing treatment in a nearby civil hospital
Two persons were killed and two others were seriously injured after a chemical tanker in the Sadar area of Haryana's Panipat allegedly exploded on Saturday.
