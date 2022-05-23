Haryana urban body on Monday announced that the civic body elections will be held on 19 June between 7 am and 6 pm. In case, there is a necessity for re-polling, it would be held on 22 June. Counting will take place on 22 June.

The election commission also mentioned that process of nomination will commence on May 30 and will continue till June 4. The polls will be conducted for 46 Municipal Corporations.

