Haryana urban body elections 2022: Check dates and other details

Haryana urban body elections 2022: Check dates and other details

Civic body elections will be held on 19 June between 7 am to 6 pm.
1 min read . 02:51 PM ISTLivemint

  • Civic body elections will be held on 19 June between 7 am and 6 pm.
  • The counting of votes will take place on June 22

Haryana urban body on Monday announced that the civic body elections will be held on 19 June between 7 am and 6 pm. In case, there is a necessity for re-polling, it would be held on 22 June. Counting will take place on 22 June.

The election commission also mentioned that process of nomination will commence on May 30 and will continue till June 4. The polls will be conducted for 46 Municipal Corporations. 

Check important dates here:

Municipal elections will be held on June 19

The counting of votes will take place on June 22

Notice will be issued for election on May 24

If there is a need for a re-poll, it will be done on June 21

Election symbols will also be given on June 7

The process of nomination will continue from May 30 to June 4

