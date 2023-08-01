All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centers in Gurugram district will remain closed on Tuesday. This comes in the wake of clashes between two groups in Haryana's Nuh region on Monday.

District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav said in a directive, “We urge all educational institutions to strictly adhere to these orders."

Two home guards were killed and around a dozen policemen injured during a clash between two groups in the Nuh district. The deceased, identified as Neeraj and Gursevak, were deployed at Khedali Daula police station. The injured officers were taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

The conflict erupted when the mob attacked police teams en route from Gurugram to Mewat. The authorities are likely to investigate the incident to understand its cause and address any underlying issues.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner appealed to all to maintain peace and informed that all stranded people have been rescued. As a precautionary measure, mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in Nuh district.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar said on Modnday evening, "Police are investigating the matter. Internet services have been suspended for 3 days. Section 144 has been imposed in the district. Curfew orders have been given...We appeal to all to maintain peace. All stranded people have been rescued... 1 casualty has been reported. The situation is normal now and curfew has been imposed in the district...".