Haryana violence: All educational institutions in Gurugram to remain closed today1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:35 AM IST
All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centers in Gurugram district will remain closed on Tuesday.
All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centers in Gurugram district will remain closed on Tuesday. This comes in the wake of clashes between two groups in Haryana's Nuh region on Monday.
