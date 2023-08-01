Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar said on Modnday evening, "Police are investigating the matter. Internet services have been suspended for 3 days. Section 144 has been imposed in the district. Curfew orders have been given...We appeal to all to maintain peace. All stranded people have been rescued... 1 casualty has been reported. The situation is normal now and curfew has been imposed in the district...".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}