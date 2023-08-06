comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 15:54:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.25 -2.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.65 -1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.9 -0.26%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,378.4 0.96%
Business News/ News / India/  Haryana violence: Curfew in Nuh briefly lifted; internet ban to continue. Top updates
Back

Haryana violence: Curfew in Nuh briefly lifted; internet ban to continue. Top updates

 1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 11:37 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Violence that had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district has claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards while another 88 were injured.

A damaged and burnt vehicle after the violent clash between two groups, in Nuh District, Haryana on Thursday. (ANI)Premium
A damaged and burnt vehicle after the violent clash between two groups, in Nuh District, Haryana on Thursday. (ANI)

Residents in Haryana's Nuh district stepped out on 6 August after the curfew was lifted for public for three hours today i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon.

Violence that had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district has claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards while another 88 were injured. As many as 141 people have been arrested and 55 FIRs registered in connection with the violence and riots.

Haryana violence LIVE:

Earlier in the day, the Haryana government had also extended the suspension of the mobile internet services, bulk SMS and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the Nuh district till 8 August. As per the order, the ban shall be in force up to 11:59 pm on 8 August. Apart from this, the suspension of these services has also been extended in Palwal district till 5 pm on August 7, news agency PTI reported.

Moreover, a hotel-cum-restaurant named Sahara Family restaurant from where hooligans pelted stones on a religious procession has been demolished, news agency ANI has reported. The District administration has said that the that the hotel-cum-restaurant was illegally built.

Today, a four-member CPI delegation is set to visit the violence-affected areas in Gurugram and Nuh in Haryana.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Aug 2023, 11:37 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout