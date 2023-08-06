Residents in Haryana's Nuh district stepped out on 6 August after the curfew was lifted for public for three hours today i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon.

Violence that had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district has claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards while another 88 were injured. As many as 141 people have been arrested and 55 FIRs registered in connection with the violence and riots.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana government had also extended the suspension of the mobile internet services, bulk SMS and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the Nuh district till 8 August. As per the order, the ban shall be in force up to 11:59 pm on 8 August. Apart from this, the suspension of these services has also been extended in Palwal district till 5 pm on August 7, news agency PTI reported.

Moreover, a hotel-cum-restaurant named Sahara Family restaurant from where hooligans pelted stones on a religious procession has been demolished, news agency ANI has reported. The District administration has said that the that the hotel-cum-restaurant was illegally built.

Today, a four-member CPI delegation is set to visit the violence-affected areas in Gurugram and Nuh in Haryana.