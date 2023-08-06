Earlier in the day, the Haryana government had also extended the suspension of the mobile internet services, bulk SMS and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the Nuh district till 8 August. As per the order, the ban shall be in force up to 11:59 pm on 8 August. Apart from this, the suspension of these services has also been extended in Palwal district till 5 pm on August 7, news agency PTI reported.

