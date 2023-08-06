Nuh violence: Embroild in bitter communal clashes for past seven days, Haryana's Nuh district will be debarred from internet services until 8th August, a new order by the state government said on Sunday. The district's Deputy Commissioner said the condition in the city is still 'critical' therefore they have extended the ban on internet services to prevent fake and hateful posts and messages on social media. Today, Nuh's district administration demolished a hotel-cum-restaurant from where the hooligans had pelted stones in the latest communal clashes that shook the entire nation on 31st July.

Violence broke out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district, on Monday that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards. The violence also gripped neighbouring districts, especially Gurugram on 1 August. In connection with the communal clashes, the Haryana police have arrested 141 people, and 55 FIRs registered so far.

