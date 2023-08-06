Nuh violence: Embroild in bitter communal clashes for past seven days, Haryana's Nuh district will be debarred from internet services until 8th August, a new order by the state government said on Sunday. The district's Deputy Commissioner said the condition in the city is still 'critical' therefore they have extended the ban on internet services to prevent fake and hateful posts and messages on social media. Today, Nuh's district administration demolished a hotel-cum-restaurant from where the hooligans had pelted stones in the latest communal clashes that shook the entire nation on 31st July.
Violence broke out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district, on Monday that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards. The violence also gripped neighbouring districts, especially Gurugram on 1 August. In connection with the communal clashes, the Haryana police have arrested 141 people, and 55 FIRs registered so far.
A hotel-cum-restaurant demolished in Nuh. District administration says that it was built illegally and hooligans had pelted stones from here during the recent violence.
The Haryana government has said that the attack on the cybercrime police station in Nuh district was aimed at destroying evidence. Documents related to the huge fraud and other crimes were kept at the police station, the government said.
In April this year, the Haryana Police had uncovered a cyber fraud worth about ₹100 crore
A four-member CPI delegation to visit the violence-affected areas in Gurugram and Nuh in Haryana on Sunday.
Amid heavy security deployment, mahapanchayat by Hindu Samaj at Tighar village in Gurugram started on Sunday.
Curfew in Nuh lifted for the movement of public from 9 am to 12 noon (3 hours only) on Sunday. Residents stepped out of their houses to purchase vegetables and other medicines.
Security beefed up at Tighar village in Gurugram ahead of mahapanchayat by 'Hindu Samaj'.
The Nuh district administration on Sunday demolished a otel-cum-restaurant that was built illegally and hooligans had pelted stones from here during the recent violence.
Haryana government on Sunday announced that mobile internet services will remain suspended in the Nuh district till August 8.
The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in the district remain critical and tense.
