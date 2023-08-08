Haryana violence: Mobile internet services temporarily suspended in Nuh till 11 August1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 07:35 PM IST
- Apart from this, curfew imposed in the district to be relaxed from 9 am to 1 pm on 9 August, said Nuh District Magistrate.
The government of Haryana on 8 August announced that mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in Nuh district till 11 August,
The recent order has been passed under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1985, and Rule 2 of temporary suspension of telecom services (public emergency or public safety) rules, 2017, said the administration.
"It has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioner Nuh that the law and order situation has been reviewed and the conditions are still critical and tense in the district," said the state Home Ministry order.
"In order to stop the spread if misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc, on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities," it read.
"In exercise of powers conferred upon me by the virtue of Section 5 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to be read along with Rule (2) Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, I, Home Secretary, Haryana do hereby order the suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/5G/CDMA/GPRS), bulk SMS (exclusing banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the jurisdiction of district Nuh of Haryana State. All telecom service of the State providers of Haryana are therby directed to ensure the compliance of this order," the order said.
Though the order excluded individual SMS, moboile recharge, banking SMS, voice calls, internet services provided by broadband and lease lines of corporate and domestic households.
