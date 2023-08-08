"In exercise of powers conferred upon me by the virtue of Section 5 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to be read along with Rule (2) Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, I, Home Secretary, Haryana do hereby order the suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/5G/CDMA/GPRS), bulk SMS (exclusing banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the jurisdiction of district Nuh of Haryana State. All telecom service of the State providers of Haryana are therby directed to ensure the compliance of this order," the order said.

