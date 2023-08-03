Amid the communal clashes in Haryana, the US Department of State on Thursday appealed for peace and urged parties to refrain from violence.

Addressing the State Department briefing, Matthew Miller said, "I would say of – with respect to the clashes that obviously we would, as always, urge calm and urge parties to refrain from violent actions." "With respect to whether we’ve heard from any Americans, I’m not aware of that. I’m happy to follow up with the – with the embassy," he said when asked about any American citizen impacted by the clashes in Gurugram.

On Monday, 31 July, communal clashes broke out in Haryana's Nuh district which further got spread to Gurugram, Faridabad, and Palwal districts.

Following the violence, the security in the districts adjoining Nuh was strengthened. The schools and colleges were closed in view of the recent incidents of violence in the area.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has suspended mobile internet services in Nuh, Faridabad, and Palwal districts and in three sub-divisions of Gurugram till 5 August.

Yesterday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that no accused will be spared and strict and justice for the victims and their families will be ensured. Yesterday, the state government shifted the battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) from the police complex Bhondsi to Nuh district to meet "imminent operational exigencies" of maintaining law and order and peace and security.

Six people have died so far in the violence including two Home Guards, 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained, according to the Haryana government. Paramilitary forces conducted a flag march in Nuh on Thursday.