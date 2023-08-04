Haryana Nuh Violence: Amidst communal clashes that broke out between two groups on July 31 during a religious procession in Haryana , Nuh SP Varun Singla has been transferred and posted as SP Bhiwani. In Nuh, IPS Narendra Bijarniya has now taken charge of the SP office, according to ANI reports.

“Singla, at present SP Nuh, has been transferred and posted as SP, Bhiwani. Bijarniya, SP, Bhiwani, who was also functioning as OSD to Additional DGP (law and order), in addition to his present duties to assist her in maintaining the law and order situation in Nuh and surrounding areas, has been transferred and posted as SP, Nuh," the order read as quoted by PTI.

So far, six people have been killed so far in the violence, 176 people have been arrested, 90 detained, and 93 FIRs have been registered in connection with the clashes which also spread to the adjoining areas of Haryana including Delhi, Rajasthan's Bhiwani, etc.

Police said that the fight started after VHP's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and stones were pelted at the procession. Some police vehicles were also damaged. Cars were set on fire during the communal clashes in various districts of Haryana.

Apart from Gurugram, incidents of violence were also reported in the Palwal district, where a mob set more than 25 huts ablaze in Parshuram Colony. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to the police.

Similarly, in Bhiwadi town in Rajasthan, "two or three" shops on the highway were subjected to vandalism.

Following the communal clashes, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded a judicial probe by a high court judge into the government's "failure" to prevent the violence, ANI reported.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, Hooda said, “We demand a judicial inquiry headed by a high court judge into why the government failed to prevent the riots in Nuh and that will help bring out the truth into the incident."

“The probe should ascertain the truth what led to the violent clashes and who instigated and why the government failed to take preventive steps on time to prevent a communal clash," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)