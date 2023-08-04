Haryana Violence: Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred to Bhiwani amid communal clashes1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 08:51 AM IST
Haryana Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred and replaced by IPS Narendra Bijarniya, following violence in the region.
Haryana Nuh Violence: Amidst communal clashes that broke out between two groups on July 31 during a religious procession in Haryana, Nuh SP Varun Singla has been transferred and posted as SP Bhiwani. In Nuh, IPS Narendra Bijarniya has now taken charge of the SP office, according to ANI reports.