Haryana's Nuh violence: Police arrested several Rohingya refugees, says ‘have evidence for it’1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Haryana Police arrests Rohingya refugees for involvement in recent clashes; demolition drive carried out on their properties.
Haryana Police has arrested various Rohingya refugees in connection with the recent clashes in Nuh district. Officials say that some of these refugees have been identified for pelting stones and being part of the violence on July 31.
