Haryana's Nuh violence: Police arrested several Rohingya refugees, says 'have evidence for it'
Haryana Police has arrested various Rohingya refugees in connection with the recent clashes in Nuh district. Officials say that some of these refugees have been identified for pelting stones and being part of the violence on July 31. 

Nuh superintendent of police Narender Bijarniya that a demolition drive was carried was carried out on the properties held by some of the refugees because they were illegally occupying Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran land in Taru, as per a Hindustan Times report.

“We have identified a list of them who were involved in the violence and we have evidence for it and based on it the teams have arrested them," Bijarniya said while speaking to Hindustan Times. 

According to PTI, authorities had demolished around 250 shanties on encroached government land in Tauru and areas neighbouring Nh district on August 4.

Nuh deputy commissioner Prashant Pawar told Hindustan Times that more than 50 illegal properties held by Rohingyas were identified and a demolition drive was carried out by the relevant authorities with the police force providing security and manpower.

Rohingya are primarily Muslims who has fled Myanmar in 2017 due to targeted violence against them perpetrated by the government. A total of 16,000 UNHCR - certified such refugees live in India while the government estimates say that the actual figure could be around 40,000. 

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata informed ANI that the curfew in the district was lifted between 9 am and 12 noon on Sunday and Monday in an effort to restore normalcy. However, the senior official added that internet shutdown in the district will continue until the situation normalizes.

 

 

 

 

Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 11:18 AM IST
