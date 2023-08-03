Security has been tightened in Haryana's Nuh district amid curfew as the situation remains tense after communal clashes. The curfew was imposed in Nuh after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack on Monday.

Also Read| Haryana Nuh Violence LIVE Updates News agency IANS reported that people in Nuh briefly came out of their homes between 3 pm to 5pm on Wednesday after the curfew was partially lifted in order to allow people to buy essential items like groceries and medicines

According to the Haryana government, six people have been killed so far in the violence, 116 people have been arrested, 90 detained, and 44 FIRs have been registered in connection with the clashes which also spread to the adjoining areas of Haryana including Delhi, Rajasthan's Bhiwani, etc.

So far, around 50 people have been arrested regarding Nuh violence while Gurugram Police has also identified 50 social media accounts carrying objectionable posts.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has decided to extend the suspension of internet services in Nuh, Faridabad, and Palwal districts till August 5 in order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours. The state government has also said that prohibitory orders remain in force in Nuh, Gurugram, and other affected districts.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana, 14 of them in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad. The Chief Minister added that the Haryana government has further sought deployment of four more companies of central forces from the Union government while a battalion of Haryana-based India Reserve Batallion will also be deployed.

(With inputs from agencies)