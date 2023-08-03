Haryana violence: Security tightened in Nuh district amidst curfew| Watch

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana, 14 of them in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad. The Chief Minister added that the Haryana government has further sought deployment of four more companies of central forces from the Union government while a battalion of Haryana-based India Reserve Batallion will also be deployed.

