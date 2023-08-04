comScore
Haryana Violence: 'Stringent social media monitoring to address unrests', says Anil Vij
Speaking on Haryana violence, state home minister Anil Vij said that the government has formed a special committee which includes the members from the IT Cell.

As reported by ANI, Vij said, “We are scanning every social media...We have made a special committee which includes the members from the IT Cell. It will scan the entire social media scene. During the scan, if it is revealed that someone has put out inciteful posts then action will be taken."

As reported by PTI, authorities in Nuh took action by bulldozing approximately 250 shanties that were reportedly occupying government land in Tauru town.

Also Read: Haryana Violence: Gurugram mosques cancel Friday prayers amidst communal tension

 According to a police official, the demolition took place on Thursday evening, and the occupants of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land were allegedly illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who had previously lived in AsHindu organizationssam. This action comes in the wake of recent communal riots in the district.

On Friday, Hindu organizations organized a protest march in Gurugram's Pataudi area, condemning the violence in Nuh. They also called for a bandh, resulting in the closure of markets in Pataudi, Jatauli, and Bhora Kalan. During the protest, the organizations submitted a memorandum to the President, the Governor of Haryana, and the Chief Minister, urging them to take stringent action against the perpetrators responsible for the Nuh violence.

Also Read: Haryana Violence: Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred to Bhiwani amid communal clashes

Over the past few days, clashes broke out in Nuh, resulting in the deaths of six individuals, including two home guards and a cleric. The violence initially started over an attempt to halt a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession and subsequently spread to Gurugram, PTI reported.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP leader Anil Vij, stated that the police have filed 83 FIRs, and 159 individuals have been apprehended in connection with the violence that occurred in Nuh and Gurugram districts, ANI reported.

Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, called for an investigation led by a high court judge to look into the government's "failure" in preventing the outbreak of violence.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 03:44 PM IST
