On Friday, Hindu organizations organized a protest march in Gurugram's Pataudi area, condemning the violence in Nuh. They also called for a bandh, resulting in the closure of markets in Pataudi, Jatauli, and Bhora Kalan. During the protest, the organizations submitted a memorandum to the President, the Governor of Haryana, and the Chief Minister, urging them to take stringent action against the perpetrators responsible for the Nuh violence.