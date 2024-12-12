Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Haryana recorded 17.84 °C on December 12, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 9.89 °C and 22.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 15% with a wind speed of 15 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:29 PM



Haryana AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 161.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 13, 2024, Haryana is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 9.52 °C and a maximum of 22.56 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 15%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.



Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.



The AQI in Haryana today stands at 161.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather prediction in Haryana for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.



Haryana Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 13, 2024 17.84 Sky is clear December 14, 2024 19.82 Few clouds December 15, 2024 20.43 Sky is clear December 16, 2024 20.55 Sky is clear December 17, 2024 20.73 Sky is clear December 18, 2024 20.64 Sky is clear December 19, 2024 20.33 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 12, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.38 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.36 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.44 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 19.48 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 23.53 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.82 °C Broken clouds Delhi 19.03 °C Sky is clear