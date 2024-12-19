Hello User
Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

livemint.com

Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Haryana recorded 17.5 °C on December 19, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 9.16 °C and a maximum of 22.46 °C.

Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Haryana recorded 17.5 °C on December 19, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 9.16 °C and 22.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 21% with a wind speed of 21 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:31 PM

Haryana AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 170.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 20, 2024, Haryana is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 10.4 °C and a maximum of 23.31 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 24%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 170.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

 

 

Weather prediction in Haryana for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Haryana Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 20, 202417.50Sky is clear
December 21, 202420.17Sky is clear
December 22, 202419.63Sky is clear
December 23, 202419.59Scattered clouds
December 24, 202420.96Few clouds
December 25, 202421.06Scattered clouds
December 26, 202420.98Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on December 19, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.99 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata21.46 °C Broken clouds
Chennai25.97 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.6 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.97 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.13 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.72 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

