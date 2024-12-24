Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 24, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Haryana recorded 18.38 °C on December 24, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 12.44 °C and a maximum of 21.17 °C.

Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Haryana recorded 18.38 °C on December 24, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12.44 °C and 21.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 35% with a wind speed of 35 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:34 PM

Haryana AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 289.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Haryana is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 11.62 °C and a maximum of 22.28 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 39%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Haryana is 289.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time. Weather prediction in Haryana for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Haryana Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 25, 2024 18.38 Broken clouds December 26, 2024 19.95 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 20.22 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 18.39 Light rain December 29, 2024 19.60 Sky is clear December 30, 2024 19.57 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 19.44 Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.37 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.38 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.15 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 21.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.43 °C Light rain