Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 25, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Haryana recorded 18.02 °C on December 25, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 11.53 °C and a maximum of 22.39 °C.

Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Haryana recorded 18.02 °C on December 25, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 11.53 °C and 22.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 46% with a wind speed of 46 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:17 AM and will set at 05:34 PM

Haryana AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 197.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 26, 2024, Haryana is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 11.94 °C and a maximum of 23.0 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 32%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 197.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

 

 

Weather prediction in Haryana for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Haryana Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 26, 202418.02Sky is clear
December 27, 202420.51Sky is clear
December 28, 202419.92Light rain
December 29, 202416.44Light rain
December 30, 202418.49Sky is clear
December 31, 202418.76Scattered clouds
January 1, 202519.24Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.93 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata23.82 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.86 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru23.48 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.93 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad23.14 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.07 °C Few clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

