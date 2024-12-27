Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Haryana recorded 17.98 °C on December 27, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 13.53 °C and 19.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 56% with a wind speed of 56 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:18 AM and will set at 05:35 PM

Haryana AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, December 28, 2024, Haryana is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 12.62 °C and a maximum of 20.59 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 74%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Haryana for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Haryana Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 28, 2024 17.98 Moderate rain December 29, 2024 17.32 Light rain December 30, 2024 17.77 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 19.12 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 19.52 Sky is clear January 2, 2025 20.35 Sky is clear January 3, 2025 21.87 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on December 27, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.28 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 24.55 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.29 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.36 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.42 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 24.11 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.57 °C Moderate rain