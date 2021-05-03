As India's deadly Covid-19 second wave has claimed a record 3,689 more lives, Haryana joined several other states that have been forced to reimpose lockdown in a desperate bid to check the surge amid a grievous shortage of hospital beds, medicines and oxygen for patients.

The Haryana government has imposed a week-long lockdown in the entire state beginning today (5 am onwards) till 10 May (5 am).

Earlier, a weekend curfew was enforced in nine districts -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad -- from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday.

As Haryana is reeling under the Covid-19 surge, the authorities have issued new guidelines for the state. Read to know what's allowed, what's not.

1) Vaccination centres, banks and essential services will remain functional during the weeklong lockdown in Haryana.

2) All health services, including hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, vaccination centres will remain functional, it said, adding people will be allowed to proceed to the anti-COVID vaccination centres.

3) Dispensaries, chemists, pharmacies, all kinds of medicine shops including Jan Aushadi Kendras and medical equipment shops will remain functional, according to the detailed guidelines for the lockdown issued by the government.

4) Bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations will also remain functional. Bank branches will be allowed to work as per banking hours.

5) Supply of essential goods is allowed. All facilities in the supply of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies are allowed to operate, ensuring strict social distancing norms.

6) All goods traffic will be allowed to ply.

7) Shops, including kirana and single shops selling essential goods, and carts, including ration shops under PDS, those dealing with food and groceries for daily use, hygiene items, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, poultry, meat, fish, animal feed and fodder are allowed to operate ensuring strict social distancing.

8) Print and electronic media, including DTH and cable services, are allowed. Also IT and IT-enabled services, with up to 50 per cent strength, data and call centres for government activities only would be allowed to operate.

9) Buses for public transport with 50 per cent capacity, taxi and cab aggregators with maximum of three passengers in addition to the driver, metro rail will also be allowed to ply. Also, passenger movement by trains will be allowed.

10) Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating those stranded due to the lockdown, medical and emergency staff, aircrew are allowed to remain open.

11) Students or those who have to attend various exams will be allowed to go to examination centres during the lockdown and their hall tickets should be considered valid for the same.

12) Movement of maids, cooks, drivers, domestic help, nurses, medical attendees and caregivers to senior citizens, physically challenged and ailing persons shall be allowed during the lockdown period, as per the guidelines.

13) However, all cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain closed.

14) All religious places and places of worship shall be closed to the public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited during the lockdown.

15) In the case of funerals, a congregation of more than 20 people will not be permitted.

16) Hotels, restaurants and eateries, food joints, including those in malls, will remain open only for home delivery up to 10:00 PM. Roadside food joints, including fruit stalls, are allowed to open only to provide take away services.

17) In demarcated containment zones, the activities allowed under these guidelines will not be permitted except for home delivery of essential food, milk and ration items.

18) Offices of the Union government, its autonomous and subordinate offices and public corporations shall operate according to directions from the Central authorities.

19) State government offices, its autonomous bodies, corporations, that will be allowed to operate without restrictions include police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, prisons, electricity, water and sanitation.

20) All other offices of the state government departments shall strictly follow the directions issued by the chief secretary's office.





