Haryana: Why buffalo milk may hit ₹100/litre as dairy farmers back hike; ₹21,000 fine for selling below fixed rates

Consumers in several Haryana districts could soon see buffalo milk prices rise to ₹100 per litre, as livestock farmers’ groups at the village and block levels have announced plans to increase rates, according to Hindustan Times.

The demand for higher milk prices has gained momentum, with dairy farmers holding meetings in villages across Jind, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Rohtak and Hisar districts to discuss the issue.

The Dairy Operators' Association warned, “Anyone selling milk and milk products below the aforesaid prices will be fined ₹21,000,” stating that the penalty would apply to those who sell the products below the rates announced by the group.

Why could buffalo milk prices rise in Haryana? The farmers have attributed the proposed hike to a sharp rise in the cost of cattle feed and fodder, along with significantly higher transportation expenses. They said these rising input costs have made it difficult to continue selling milk at the prevailing rate of ₹60– ₹80 per litre.

Farmers said the cost of keeping dairy animals has risen sharply in recent years, driven by increasing expenses on cattle feed, oilcake, fodder, jaggery, green fodder, medicines and labour. They also pointed to the rising prices of buffaloes and other milch animals.

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Livestock owners mentioned they currently receive between ₹60 and ₹80 per litre, based on the type and quality of milk, which they believe is not enough to cover their production costs.

Meetings in various villages Dairy farmers in Bhaini Amirpur village of Hansi have announced that the revised prices will be implemented from September 5. Under the new rates, buffalo milk will cost ₹100 per litre, while cow milk will be priced at ₹80 per litre. Lassi will be sold for ₹20 per litre. Farmers in the neighbouring villages of Rajthal and Thurana have also backed the decision, as per HT.

In Julana, Jind district, members of the association discussed the proposed price revision at a meeting chaired by association president Manoj Kumar. The group said buffalo and cow milk would be sold at ₹100 and ₹80 per litre, respectively. It also fixed the price of buffalo-milk ghee at ₹1,500 per kg and cow-milk ghee at ₹2,500 per kg.

“The cost of cattle feed has increased from ₹1,800 to ₹3,000. The price of wheat fodder has doubled to ₹1,000 per quintal.” According to Kumar, dairy groups in a few districts have submitted memoranda to Vita cooperative plants, seeking a ₹2–3 per kg increase in raw milk procurement prices," Kumar stated.

Dairy farmers held a meeting on Saturday in Barna village of Kurukshetra district and urged milk sellers to follow the prices agreed upon by the group. A similar meeting was also organised in Dhanauri village of Kaithal.

Village- and block-level dairy associations, which largely operate as informal groups, have been contacting similar associations across other districts to coordinate and maintain uniform prices for milk and milk products.

Buffalo milk ₹ 100/litre reasonable, cow milk ₹ 80 little high, says researcher Richa Sharma, a researcher associated with the Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Committee on Agrarian Reforms, said buffalo milk priced at ₹100 per litre would be justified, while ₹80 per litre for cow milk appeared slightly high. “Based on input-cost studies, cow milk can be remunerative for farmers at ₹70 per kg,” she said.