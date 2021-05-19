In response to complaints of some hospitals fleecing Covid-19 patients, Haryana health minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday that random audits will be carried out to check overcharging.

He added that strict actions will be taken against hospitals that are found in violations.

The health minister's response came after Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who is a BJP MLA from Panchkula, on Tuesday said he had received many complaints in this regard.

Gupta wrote a letter to the chief minister and the health minister, recommending that all such hospital bills in the state should be audited.

Gupta has also sought the cancellation of licences of hospitals found fleecing patients.

He cited instances where private hospitals were charging exorbitant sums from the patients who are government employees, covered under various insurance schemes as well as those who do not fall in these two categories.

The speaker had told reporters that he had formed a district-level committee after receiving complaints in this regard.

In the case of one private hospital in Panchkula, Gupta said a Covid patient was handed out a “provisional bill" of ₹7.59 lakh and the committee had found that surgical items and medicines were charged more than three times.

“I also paid a visit to the hospital and when the matter was enquired by the committee, the hospital issued a revised bill of ₹2.90 lakh to the patient. They had no answer when asked to explain how there could be so huge difference between a provisional and a final bill," said Gupta.

Black fungus in Haryana

Vij said that twenty-bed wards have been arranged for the treatment of black fungus infection in every medical college of the state.

"Twenty beds have been arranged for the treatment of black fungus infection in every medical college of the state. Civil hospitals have been told to refer such cases to medical colleges upon detection. All facility has been arranged there," Vij said.

The Haryana government on Tuesday formed regulations called, "The Haryana Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021".

"If it is not followed, action will be taken against the guilty/ institution as per the section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897," Chief Minister Khattar tweeted in Hindi.

