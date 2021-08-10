Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana: Women and children can travel for free on Raksha Bandhan, announces CM

Haryana: Women and children can travel for free on Raksha Bandhan, announces CM

In the light of pandemic, the buses will run at 50% capacity and all COVID-19 protocols should be maintained
1 min read . 07:09 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

  • Offering a gift on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year as well, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has decided to give free travel facility to women and children up to the age of 15 years in the state so that sisters can go to their brothers' homes and tie rakhi, CMO said in a tweet

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Haryana government announced to provide free travel facility to women and children aged up to 15 years on August 22, the office of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed on Tuesday.

CMO tweeted in Hindi, "Offering a gift on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year as well, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has decided to give free travel facility to women and children up to the age of 15 years in the state so that sisters can go to their brothers' homes and tie rakhi."

In another tweet, the CMO said, In the light of pandemic, the buses will run at 50% capacity and all COVID-19 protocols should be maintained. Those traveling by bus are required to wear masks all the time.

Raksha Bandhan, which falls on August 22 this year, is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters.

